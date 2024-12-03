Chargers’ Justin Herbert lauded as ‘one of the best of all-time’ by new head coach

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh recently praised his star quarterback Justin Herbert, calling him not just one of the best in the game today but “one of the best of all time.”

“Enjoy it. He’s not only one of the best in the game currently, he’s one of the best of all time,” Harbaugh said. “I do not feel at all like I’m going out on a limb in saying that.”

Herbert, now in his fifth NFL season, has long been recognized as a generational talent. Harbaugh, however, believes the Oregon product transcends even that lofty label:

“Everything you could say good about a quarterback and then some,” Harbaugh said. “Talent and effort, and just intangibles that are off the chart. Every measurement you could have for a quarterback, tangible or intangible, he possesses at the highest level. “It’s like being around greatness every day.”

Herbert’s evolution as a leader

Harbaugh’s arrival in Los Angeles has undoubtedly reinvigorated the Chargers, but he credits Herbert as the foundation of the team’s success. With Harbaugh guiding from the sidelines and Herbert commanding the huddle, the Chargers appear to have found a winning formula.

The quarterback’s leadership has been a point of scrutiny throughout his career. Critics questioned whether the soft-spoken 2020 first-round pick could take charge of an NFL locker room. Under Harbaugh’s mentorship, Herbert has grown into a more vocal leader — a transformation his teammates have noticed.

“I feel like everybody’s having more fun this year. We’ve got a good culture going and Justin’s definitely the leader of that,” offensive tackle Rashawn Slater told ESPN. “Whenever we see him have that energy, it’s very infectious. As long as I’ve known Justin, he’s been the ultimate competitor, but I love that he’s been a little more animated.”

Herbert is having a stellar 2024 season

Entering the 2024 season, the Chargers faced significant roster changes. Longtime offensive cornerstones Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler were no longer with the team. Many predicted a down year for Herbert, but the quarterback has thrived despite the turnover.

Through 14 weeks, Herbert has amassed 2,551 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and just one interception. He continues to etch his name in the record books, extending his streak of games with at least 15 pass attempts and no interceptions to 10. Only two other quarterbacks—Tom Brady (11 games in 2010) and Derek Carr (10 games in 2018)—have achieved such a streak.

The 26-year-old also moved up the NFL’s all-time leaderboard for passing yards in a player’s first five seasons, surpassing Jameis Winston (19,737 yards) with his career total of 19,774. He now trails only Peyton Manning, who holds the record with 20,618 yards in his first five seasons.

The synergy between Harbaugh and Herbert has already transformed the Chargers into a formidable team. Harbaugh’s belief in Herbert’s abilities and the quarterback’s growth and determination have positioned the franchise for sustained success.

Chargers fans, take Harbaugh’s advice: “Enjoy it.” You’re witnessing greatness in Justin Herbert — both in the present and as a player carving out a legacy that may very well place him among the greatest of all time.