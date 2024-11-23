Chargers give Justin Herbert revamped playmakers in latest 2025 mock draft

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have undergone a significant transformation under head coach Jim Harbaugh, whose impact on the team has been nothing short of transformative. Harbaugh’s arrival has infused a fresh culture, reenergizing a franchise that lost its offensive cornerstones, including WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and RB Austin Ekeler before the 2024 season.

With Justin Herbert playing the best football of his career, the Chargers are firmly positioned for a playoff push this season. A recent Pro Football Focus (PFF) mock draft highlights the Chargers’ plans to build on their success, emphasizing their commitment to strengthening the roster and providing Herbert with a revamped supporting cast for the future.

Chargers take dynamic red-zone target in latest PFF mock draft

According to PFF, the Bolts are projected to use their 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Tyler Warren, a versatile tight end out of Penn State. Warren has been electrifying this season, earning a 91.8 PFF receiving grade, averaging 3.07 yards per route run, and dropping only one of 68 catchable passes.

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Standing tall at 6-foot-6 and 261 pounds, the former quarterback combines his size and athleticism with a unique understanding of defensive schemes, a byproduct of his QB days.

Warren’s versatility makes him a perfect addition to the Chargers’ offense. He excels in the red zone, thrives against zone defenses, and is a mismatch nightmare in man coverage. His ability to contribute as a receiver, blocker, and even a wildcat quarterback adds layers to the Chargers’ offensive playbook.

Paired with Will Dissly, who has exceeded expectations this season as a blocker and steady presence in the passing game, Warren could form a potent tight-end duo. Dissly’s blocking expertise would complement Warren’s pass-catching prowess, giving the Chargers a balanced and dynamic pairing at the position.

Chargers snag feisty WR in Round 2

Los Angeles addressed their offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the fifth overall pick. Alt has seamlessly fit opposite Rashawn Slater, giving Herbert top-tier protection on both sides of the line. This decision came at the cost of passing on playmakers like LSU’s Malik Nabers, who went to the New York Giants one pick later. However, the Chargers doubled back to secure wide receiver Ladd McConkey from Georgia in the second round.

McConkey’s chemistry with Herbert is still developing, but with 43 receptions for 615 yards and four touchdowns, he is emerging as the team’s No. 1 receiver.

However, WR still remains a need going into the 2025 draft, and to bolster their receiving corps further, PFF projects the Chargers selecting Miami standout Xavier Restrepo in the second round of the 2025 draft.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Restrepo, a semifinalist for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award, is Miami’s all-time leader in receptions (186), receiving yards (2,651), and 100-yard performances (11). The 5-foot-10, 198-pound wideout plays with toughness and instincts that belie his size, offering Herbert a reliable and feisty target.

Restrepo’s consistency—he’s posted PFF receiving grades above 80.0 for two consecutive seasons and has dropped only 4.6% of catchable targets in his career—would complement the developing chemistry between Herbert and McConkey. Together with Quentin Johnston and Josh Palmer, the Bolts’ young receiver group has the potential to grow into one of the league’s most productive units.