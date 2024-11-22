Chargers’ RB making strong case for Comeback Player of the Year

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins is defying the odds in his 2024 NFL campaign, making a compelling case for Comeback Player of the Year. Despite enduring a decade riddled with devastating injuries, the 25-year-old has emerged as one of the league’s top performers, reigniting his career and the Chargers’ offense.

J.K. Dobbins is Overcoming a Decade of Adversity with the Chargers

Lower-body injuries can be career-altering for any football player. These injuries are even more debilitating for running backs, whose roles demand explosive speed and punishing physicality.

Since high school, the running back has endured six significant injuries, including a broken fibula, torn ACL, torn LCL, torn meniscus, torn hamstring, and torn Achilles. After a 2021 knee injury and a ruptured Achilles in the Baltimore Ravens’ 2023 season opener, his career appeared in jeopardy.

Few players recover from even one of these injuries, let alone all of them. But Dobbins’ relentless determination has made him a unique success story.

When Baltimore released Dobbins in the offseason, he entered free agency with an uncertain future. With just nine games played over the previous three seasons, interest in the injury-prone back was limited.

Instead of pursuing a multi-year contract, Dobbins opted for a one-year deal with the Chargers, aiming to prove he could still compete at an elite level. His former Ohio State running backs coach, Tony Alford, recounted Dobbins’ mindset:

“I’m going to bet on myself. I’m going to do great things, and then we will revisit this in a year.”

This confidence paid off, as Dobbins became the cornerstone of a Chargers team looking to establish a new identity.

Dobbins is having a stellar 2024 season

Dobbins is on track to become the Chargers’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Melvin Gordon in 2017. With 726 rushing yards, he ranks third in the AFC, trailing only Derrick Henry and Joe Mixon, who have both played one more game.

The former Buckeye has also added versatility to the offense with 115 receiving yards on 25 receptions. His explosiveness is evident, with 22 runs of 10 or more yards and 505 rushing yards after contact, according to Next Gen Stats.

His Week 11 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals showcased his value, as he delivered a clutch game-winning touchdown and critical carries down the stretch.

Challenging the Quarterback-Centric Narrative

The Comeback Player of the Year award has historically favored quarterbacks, with the last six winners all playing the position. The last non-quarterback to win was Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen in 2017, following his return from an ACL tear.

Dobbins is competing against two prominent quarterbacks: Kirk Cousins, who is returning from an Achilles injury, and Joe Burrow, who overcame a wrist ligament injury. Despite this, his achievements stand out for their degree of difficulty and the grueling rehab process required to return to form.

While quarterbacks often dominate awards conversations, the Bolts RB has made an undeniable case for Comeback Player of the Year—a title he’s earned with every yard and every step back onto the field.

