Chargers: Good news and bad news from 34–27 win over the Bengals

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers won a primetime thriller on Sunday night to improve their record to 7-3 on the season. After a strong start from the Bolts put Los Angeles up big at halftime, the Cincinnati Bengals came storming back, making it a closely contested game all the way until the final seconds of the fourth quarter. The Chargers, however, ultimately prevailed behind the strong play of their defense and running game to earn the 34–27 win.

The Chargers can win when Justin Herbert isn’t playing his best ball

In the past, the Chargers needed franchise quarterback Justin Herbert to be perfect for all four quarters in order to win football games. In Week 11, he was about as perfect as could be in the first half of the game, throwing for two touchdowns with a 158.3 passer rating. However, coming out of the halftime break, Herbert and the offense faltered, giving the Bengals an opportunity to come back.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While he still ultimately finished the game with 297 passing yards, zero interceptions, and two touchdowns, Herbert’s second-half fumble, and few misses while passing let the Bengals creep back up on the scoreboard. However, despite his imperfect second half, the Bolts still prevailed with a clutch win at home.

J.K. Dobbins is having one heck of a comeback

The Chargers have an MVP candidate in Herbert. But alongside Herbert in the backfield is J.K. Dobbins — the potential Comeback Player of the Year. Dobbins was the hero on Sunday night, scoring the game-winning touchdown run with 18 seconds left to play. He finished the contest with 56 yards rushing on 11 carries (5.6 average) and two touchdowns.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dobbins is now up to 726 yards and eight touchdowns rushing this season with an average of 4.8 yards per carry. His story is an incredible one to follow as Dobbins has dealt with season-ending injuries in each of the past two seasons. However, now fully healthy, Dobbins is playing the best football of his career and helping power the Bolts to wins.

The Bengals’ elite offense got the better of the Chargers’ elite defense

The Los Angeles Chargers’ defense is arguably the best in the NFL this season. They looked every bit of that in the first half, holding the Bengals to only six points at halftime. However, the heroics of Bengals QB Joe Burrow and WRs Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase had Cincinnati storm back with a 21-point second half.

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burrow and the Bengals’ offense hit on numerous explosive plays down the stretch while battling under pressure from the Bolts’ defensive line. Burrow totaled 356 yards and three touchdowns. Higgins exploded for 148 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions. Chase totaled two touchdowns and 75 yards. This was the first time this season that Los Angeles’ defense allowed an opponent to total more than 20 points in a matchup. It was bound to happen sooner or later.

The Bolts have a new sack artist

Tuli Tuipulotu is emerging as a new sack artist in the Chargers’ defensive lineup. He totaled another 1.5 sacks on Sunday night, bringing his season total up to seven, which leads the team. Tuipulotu is enjoying a massive breakout campaign this season.

Looking ahead to the Chargers’ next matchup with the Baltimore Ravens

The Chargers will be back on primetime next week as they host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. It will be another battle of elite quarterbacks with Herbert facing off against the league’s reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are coming off a tough loss in Week 11 and will be looking to bounce back against the Bolts next week. A win would make it five in a row for the Chargers, putting them in a good position to earn a high seed for the playoffs.