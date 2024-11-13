Chargers have a rising star sack artist on their defensive line

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers’ defense has transformed overnight. Over the past few years, the Chargers’ defense had been among the worst in the NFL. But in the first season of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure as head coach, the Bolts have arguably the best defense in the league, headlined by a few rising stars.

One breakout performer on the defensive line has helped upgrade the team’s pass rush. Tuli Tuipulotu has turned on the heat in recent weeks, establishing himself as a rising star and a sack artist in the making.

Chargers: Tuli Tuipulotu is becoming one of the NFL’s best young pass rushers

Tuipulotu has stepped up in a major way this season as the Bolts have dealt with injuries along their defensive line. The second-year edge rusher has already set a new career-high with 5.5 sacks through nine games this season — all 5.5 of which having been tallied in the last three weeks.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chargers totaled only 13 sacks through the first three weeks of the season (h/t Chargers Muse on X). Over the last three weeks, they have added 18 more sacks to that total, now ranking fourth in the NFL with 31.0 sacks as a defense. Tuipulotu’s 5.5 sacks lead the team.

In addition to his sack total, Tuipulotu now has 28 combined tackles, eight quarterback hits, and six tackles for loss in his breakout second season. He’s earned a 65.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade across 396 snaps this season with 22 total pressures.

Among the Bolts’ top defensive linemen and pass-rushers are Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa — two of the best in the league. However, they do need to start planning ahead for life after Mack and Bosa, with them being 33 and 29 years old respectively. Tuipulotu at 22 years old injects an exciting element of youth and future potential into the unit.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has found ways to get the most out of the young players in his defensive unit. Elijah Molden has been one of those beneficiaries, as has 2023 second-round pick Tuipulotu. The Chargers’ defense is positioned to be elite now and in the future with a young nucleus of talented players having an emergent 2024-25 season.