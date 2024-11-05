The Chargers made one incredible trade to transform their defense

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the best defenses in the NFL this season despite the unit ranking near the bottom of the NFL in each of the last three years. General manager Joe Horitz stepped in and made some crucial acquisitions this offseason to help transform the unit overnight. One incredible trade made in late August has already paid serious dividends, helping to upgrade the Chargers’ secondary into one of the league’s best.

The Chargers’ trade for Elijah Molden was one of the best in the NFL this year

Back in late August, the Chargers sent a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for fourth-year defensive back Elijah Molden. The Titans drafted Molden in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft but he had struggled to emerge as a consistent contributor in their defensive lineup through the first three seasons of his career.

Hortiz and the Chargers bought low on Molden, sending a late-round future draft pick to add the young safety/cornerback who still had plenty of upside and potential to unlock. So far this season, Hortiz and company are getting far more than what they paid for out of Molden as he has had a breakout season to establish himself as the Bolts’ top cover man.

Through eight games this season, Molden has racked up 34 combined tackles, one fumble recovery, five pass defenses, and three interceptions. His 85.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade ranks fifth in the NFL among 88 qualifying safeties (h/t Ryan DePaul on X).

The 2024 campaign has easily been the best of Molden’s career so far. He is still young and ascending at 25 years old. Under new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Molden and many other young Chargers defenders have begun to break out. With Molden playing out the final year of his rookie contract, he could be playing his way to a lucrative extension with Los Angeles in the 2025 offseason.