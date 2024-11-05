Chargers expressing interest in trading for speedy Patriots wideout at deadline

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL teams have until the 1 PM PST deadline on Tuesday to process any trades for the rest of the season. The Los Angeles Chargers have popped up in a few trade rumors with wide receiver seemingly the target position for general manager Joe Hortiz. One recent deadline-day rumor has the Chargers connected to a potential trade for New England Patriots speedy wideout K.J. Osborn.

Chargers reportedly interested in trading for Patriots WR K.J. Osborn

According to Mike Giardi of Boston Sports Journal, the Chargers are one of the teams that have expressed interest in trading for New England Patriots wide receiver K.J. Osborn. Osborn has been involved in trade talks over the past couple of weeks and is a target for a few teams ahead of today’s deadline, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Osborn is a 27-year-old veteran wideout who signed with the Patriots this offseason on a one-year, $4 million deal. Prior to joining New England, Osborn had been a productive playmaker for the Minnesota Vikings from 2020 to 2023. Across 50 games and 30 starts for the Vikings from 2021 to 2023, Osborn totaled 158 receptions, 1,845 yards, and 15 touchdowns in those three seasons.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

However, Osborn’s production has been almost nonexistent this season. He’s been absent from the Patriots’ lineup as a healthy scratch on more than one occasion this season and has racked up just seven receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown in six games played.

Perhaps Osborn is in need of a change of scenery to unlock his production and return to the form he demonstrated during his time with the Vikings. The Chargers’ offense, headlined by superstar QB Justin Herbert, has been picking up steam in recent weeks. Their receiving corps features two exciting youngsters in second-year wideout Quentin Johnston and rookie Ladd McConkey. The unit could make use of a veteran pass-catcher like Osborn, however, as he could add some speed and dependability to the lineup as a rotational depth piece.

The Chargers only have a few hours left to get a deal done, but any deal would likely come at a low cost. The Chargers could potentially add Osborn for a late-round draft pick.