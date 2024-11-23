Chargers’ rookie offensive tackle ascending into elite status

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When Jim Harbaugh took the reins as the Los Angeles Chargers‘ head coach, many expected the team to focus on rebuilding after losing key offensive playmakers like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Instead, the Chargers have surprised the NFL with their resilience, largely thanks to the emergence of rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt.

Initially criticized for drafting Alt fifth overall instead of selecting LSU’s dynamic receiver Malik Nabers, the Chargers have silenced doubters as Alt has quickly emerged as a foundational piece of their offense. Ten games into his rookie season, Alt is not only proving his worth but also establishing himself as one of the league’s premier young tackles.

Chargers rookie RT Joe Alt has had a phenomenal start to his career

Selecting an offensive lineman in the top five often lacks the excitement of a flashy skill position pick, and the Chargers faced heavy scrutiny for bypassing Nabers. Yet, Alt has validated their choice by making an instant impact, helping form one of the NFL’s best tackle duos alongside Rashawn Slater.

Alt’s production speaks volumes. ESPN’s Matt Bowen ranked Alt No. 10 on his list of the league’s top rookies, highlighting his standout performances over the past month:

“Alt has been playing his best football over the past four weeks. From Weeks 7 through 10, he posted a pass block win rate of 95.2%, including a 100% figure on 29 snaps in the Week 8 win over the Saints. With his 6-foot-8 frame, Alt has shown the ability to knock edge rushers off their tracks. He fits the Chargers’ offensive identity under Jim Harbaugh as a run blocker at the point of attack.” Alt’s physical attributes—standing 6-foot-8 with tremendous reach and athleticism—have enabled him to neutralize some of the NFL’s elite pass rushers. The rookie posted an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 84.1 in Week 12, which was the highest mark for an AFC tackle and the third-best grade across the league. According to PFF, Alt allowed just one pressure on 42 pass-blocking snaps against the Bengals. The No.5 overall pick’s performance highlighted an impressive rookie season in which he ranks 12th with a PFF grade 78.4 among all NFL tackles who have played 400 snaps.

Alt is being compared to some of the league’s best offensive tackles

Offensive line expert Duke Manyweather has already placed Alt in conversations with top-tier tackles like Penei Sewell and Lane Johnson. Such praise is rare for a rookie and underscores Alt’s rapid ascent.

Through 10 games, Alt has faced stiff competition, taking on some of the league’s best edge rushers, including T.J. Watt and Maxx Crosby. Despite these challenging matchups, he has consistently risen to the occasion, playing with the poise and confidence of a veteran.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of Alt’s performance is that he is just getting started. At only 21 years old, Alt has plenty of room to grow. His combination of size, athleticism, and technical ability suggests he could become a perennial All-Pro and one of the game’s top tackles for years to come.