Chargers could take advantage of ‘deep’ running back class in 2025 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers want to be a ground-and-pound, hard-nosed team under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Unfortunately, injuries in the backfield and on the offensive line held their rushing game back from reaching its full potential in the 2024 campaign.

Entering the 2025 offseason, the Chargers are determined to add some firepower to their offense. The 2025 NFL Draft class will present Los Angeles with plenty of options to upgrade their backfield in a deep running back class.

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz is impressed with the running back class

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz met with the media on Tuesday morning, expressing excitement over the upcoming rookie running back class:

“It is a deep running back class in my opinion,” Hortiz said per Kris Rhim of ESPN.

This sentiment by Hortiz backs up a similar thought shared recently by one of the NFL Draft’s top analysts. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, draft analyst and insider Todd McShay of The Ringer stated that this is the “best running back class in 25 years.”

Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. As a result, the Bolts will need to add talent to the backfield and could turn to the NFL Draft to target an exciting prospect.

Which running backs could the Chargers target in the 2025 NFL Draft class?

This year’s class of running back prospects is loaded. The consensus top running back in the class is Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. While he would be an exciting player for the Chargers to land in April, Jeanty’s draft stock likely positions him out of range for the Bolts.

If the Chargers want to add a running back with some versatility to the backfield, they could target Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo. The dynamic playmaker led the Big 12 with 1,711 rushing yards and added 24 combined touchdowns (21 rushing and three receiving) in 2024.

UNC’s Omarion Hampton is another prospect who has been flying up the board. Initially viewed as a Day 2 or Day 3 pick, Hampton has caught some serious buzz in the weeks leading up to the NFL Scouting Combine. He could be a Day 1 selection when it’s all said and done. If he lasts until Round 2, the Chargers should definitely have their eye on Hampton following his 1,660-yard and 15-touchdown 2024 season.

This is a deep running back class that could yield starting-level talents for NFL franchises into the third day of the draft. The Chargers need a starter and depth in the backfield. Regardless of who they sign in free agency, Hortiz and company should keep an eye on the running backs in the NFL Draft class.