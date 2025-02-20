Chargers named ‘best fit’ for free agency’s top defensive tackle

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers need to beef up the interior of their defensive line this offseason. As great as their defense was in 2024, they were vulnerable up front. Thankfully, they have plenty of cap space to upgrade the roster this offseason and could find an impact player on the free agency market to plug in at defensive tackle.

Chargers named best fit for Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa in free agency

Dallas Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa will be among the best interior defensive linemen on the open market this offseason. The Chargers were recently named the “best team fit” for Odighizuwa by ESPN’s Matt Bowen:

“An impact defender who can bring energy to the defensive line, Odighizuwa fits in the Chargers’ base 3-4 under front and could provide pass-rush upside in nickel/dime sets,” Bowen explained. “Odighizuwa had 4.5 sacks last season, and his 30 pressures were tied with the Jets’ Quinnen Williams for the second most among defensive tackles.”

In 2024, the Chargers’ defensive line featured Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia, and Poona Ford on the defensive line. Odighizuwa would serve as a major upgrade to the unit, improving their ability to stop the run while also adding upside as an interior pass-rusher.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

How much would Odighizuwa cost to sign?

Pro Football Focus ranks Odighizuwa as the No. 1 interior defender in free agency this offseason. As a result, they expect him to get paid handsomely. PFF projects Odighizuwa to sign a four-year, $85 million contract worth $21.25 million per season with $42.5 million guaranteed. Such a lucrative deal would make Odighizuwa one of the 15 highest-paid interior defenders in the league.

The Chargers have more than enough cap space to afford Odighizuwa, though, if they so choose to spend big on a defensive tackle. The Bolts are projected to have $70 million in cap space this offseason which is the fifth-most in the NFL. Realistically, Los Angeles could sign Odighizuwa and still have enough spending power to add a high-impact playmaker on the other side of the ball.