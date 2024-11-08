Warriors whiffed on golden opportunity to add former MVP candidate in offseason

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors had a chance to form a third superteam in the bay in the offseason and blew it.

Warriors failed to trade for 76ers All-Star Paul George due to affinity for Jonathan Kuminga

The Warriors reportedly whiffed on a chance to acquire current Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Paul George last summer. According to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, Golden State fell out of the running because they were not willing to trade their burgeoning young star Jonathan Kuminga to the Los Angeles Clippers — George’s former team — for the nine-time All-Star (h/t Real GM Wiretap). To make matters worse, the Clippers would have likely accepted an enticing offer from the Warriors that included Kuminga in it.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kuminga, 22, showed flashes of brilliance from the time he first took the floor in Summer League back in 2021. That reached new heights last season, where the Democratic Republic of the Congo native averaged 16.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game on 52.9 percent shooting from the field. The Warriors, much like the rest of the NBA world, could see the potential All-Star they had on their hands blossoming down the line.

Kuminga has been iffy this season after breakout 2023-24 campaign

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Albeit, this season, things have been up-and-down for Kuminga. He started the first three games of the year in a cold spell. After getting benched, he’s thrived in a second-unit role under Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, including 15 or more points scored in four of his last five outings. Nevertheless, the Dubs may look back on failing to bring George on board with a heavy heart.

George could’ve elongated the Warriors’ title window with Steph Curry & Draymond Green

The Fresno State product would have formed a star-studded triumvirate next to Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and former 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins. Further, the 6-8 George, one of the league’s most exceptional on-ball defenders, would have strengthened Golden State’s defense and length on the perimeter alongside Wiggins and 2017 Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Fresh off of returning from a left knee injury that kept him out of the 76ers’ first games, the former NBA MVP finalist from 2019 is boasting 16.5 points, six rebounds and three assists in 27.5 minutes of action on 47.8 percent shooting from the floor. George, 34, is expected to take a considerable backseat to former 2023 league MVP Joel Embiid and share secondary scoring responsibilities with fellow reigning All-Star Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia this year.

That only begs to question how much of an amplified role he could have experienced in Golden State as their clear-cut No. 2 option behind Curry. There is rationale to the Warriors front office’s decision to retain Kuminga aside from his upside, given the 12-year age gap between the two. Nevertheless, with Curry, 36, and Green, 34, aging, the Warriors could have put one of their most lucrative chips to the front of the table in order to maximize the final stretch of their potential championship window.

No matter, the Warriors will look to contend this season as is, and could make moves ahead of the trade deadline if they present themselves advantageously.