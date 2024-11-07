Warriors superstar finds groove, reaches historic milestone in win vs. Celtics

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry got his mojo back and notched a historic achievement as he led his team to a huge 118-112 win over the defending champion Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry returns to MVP form vs. Celtics

Curry came into the matchup averaging a mere 19.8 points per game, which is minuscule for a player of his caliber. The Davidson product responded in a big way by scoring 27 points on 8-17 shooting from the field along with seven rebounds and nine assists on the road in Boston.

Curry passes NBA legend on all-time scoring list

More impressively than the four-time champion returning to form was the leaderboard he ascended on against the Celtics. After the victory, the Warriors shared on X that Curry passed Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley to move to No. 30 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in the effort.

The two-time league MVP now has 23,774 career points. He passed Barkley, who retired with 23,757 points to his name. Moving forward, Curry will jockey with Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan (23,787 points) who sits one spot above him on the leaderboard. Further, he needs 1,505 points to pass Allen Iverson (No. 28), Ray Allen (No. 27), Patrick Ewing (No. 26), Jerry West (No. 25) and Reggie Miller (No. 24).

Barring a season-ending injury, Curry will almost certainly reach 25,000 career points this season. He already is the NBA’s all-time leader in career three-pointers made. Thus, a rise in the overall scoring record books will only add to the Warriors leader’s Hall of Fame-worthy case when he retires down the line.