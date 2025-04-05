Warriors are on a roll ahead of the NBA Playoffs 

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a tremendous victory over the Denver Nuggets, marking a remarkable three-game stretch for the team. Prior wins against the Grizzlies and the Lakers leading up to the Denver matchup put the spotlight on the Warriors, and they responded emphatically by defeating many analysts’ MVP choice this season, Nikola Jokic.



The Warriors’ impressive defensive resurgence since acquiring Jimmy Butler to pair with Draymond Green has been outstanding. Led by Stephen Curry, the only unanimous MVP in league history, there’s no stage too big for the four-time champion.



Will the Warriors be able to maintain this impressive momentum as they head into the NBA playoffs?

Curry playing out of his mind for the Warriors

If Stephen Curry’s recent performances are any indication, the Golden State Warriors still have plenty in the tank.

He is averaging 41.7 points per game in April so far and has just completed an impressive stretch of three games in four nights, securing victories against three higher-seeded teams in the Western Conference.



Curry’s standout performances have reached legendary status, and since the addition of Jimmy Butler to the team, he seems to be rejuvenated.

The ‘Jimmy Butler’ Show

Since the addition of Butler, the Warriors have an impressive record of 20-2 when he shares the lineup with Curry. Butler’s strong defensive skills and overall impact on the game have introduced a versatility that significantly boosts the Warriors’ aspirations this season.

For instance, during a game against the Lakers, Butler scored 11 points. While that may not seem remarkable, he scored seven points in the fourth quarter, delivered a crucial steal, and provided an assist, all while playing exceptional defense.

His performance was pivotal in leading the Warriors to victory. This pattern continued in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies, where Butler scored 10 points and added two steals in the fourth quarter.

The conversation around “non-Steph” minutes has finally been settled, and the Warriors are functioning like a well-oiled machine.

Role players stepping up big time

Butler has consistently used the regular season as an opportunity to build his teammates’ confidence, preparing them to compete when the playoffs arrive. This strategy is evident in the improved performances of players like Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and Quentin Post.



Podziemski, in particular, has averaged 22 points per game over his last four outings, positioning himself as a key contributor for the playoffs. Jonathan Kuminga, who recently returned from injury, also demonstrates promise. In his two games back, he scored an impressive 18 points against the Lakers.

However, it wasn’t just his scoring that stood out; it was his ability to defend the pick-and-roll and effectively switch on defense to stay in front of his man. These skills are crucial for elevating the team’s overall performance.

Kuminga, who is averaging 15.8 points per game this season, has often been criticized for his inconsistency and lack of discipline on defense. Yet, his strong defensive showing against the Nuggets suggests that he may have turned a corner and could be a significantly improved player as the playoffs approach.

Geared up for a deep playoff run

The Warriors currently rank eighth in opponents’ points allowed per game and are also in the top five for both steals and rebounds this season.

Over the last 15 games, they have recorded the sixth-best net rating. This impressive performance has propelled them from a struggling 10th seed in the Western Conference to looking like a formidable contender.

With five games remaining, the Warriors, winners of five straight, have a legitimate chance to finish the season as the third seed in the West.