Warriors superstar turns in season-low performance vs. Rockets

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

For Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry, Sunday’s loss to the Houston Rockets is one he’d like to speedily forget.

Warriors: Stephen Curry has historically bad game vs. Rockets

Curry looked nothing like himself in the Warriors’ 106-96 loss to the Rockets. The 37-year-old scored three points on 1-10 shooting from the field. Per CBS Sports’ Colin Ward-Henninger, Curry’s three points were his fewest in any game where he’s played at least 30 minutes in his career. He could not find his rhythm against Houston all game.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Curry succumbs to Rockets’ swarming defense

The 2022 NBA Finals MVP was contained by Rockets star forward Amen Thompson. Not only was Curry inefficient, but he also was not as aggressive in launching shots.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka put together a coordinated game plan to slow down the 11-time All-Star, to much avail. Curry will look to put this game behind him.

The Davidson product had scored at least 35 points in each of his prior three games. That includes a 52-point double-double against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 1.

With only four games left to play in the regular season, Curry will look to right the ship while rounding the Warriors into playoff form. His next chance will be against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.