Warriors young guard has big game in win over Lakers

The Golden State Warriors got a huge statement win Thursday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, though it was Brandin Podziemski who broke out in a big way and was the catalyst behind their victory.

Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski has a big game against the Lakers

Podziemski had a career night in Los Angeles, as he finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. He scored 22 of those points in the first half and finished the game with hyper-efficient shooting clips of 10-for-17 from the floor and 8-for-10 from three-point range.

Per StatMuse, Podziemski is just the third player in Warriors history to record a 25/5/5 game with eight three-pointers, joining teammate Stephen Curry and Warriors legend and current Dallas Maverick Klay Thompson.

Curry was the game’s leading scorer with 37 points, but it was Podziemski who set the tone in the first half and helped Golden State claim a 13-point halftime lead. This was a game he needed after really struggling against the Grizzlies on Tuesday with just eight points on 4-for-11 shooting.

Head coach Steve Kerr praised him for his performance against the Lakers and made it clear how important he was to the victory.

“He carried us in the first half,” Kerr said, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

The Warriors are looking to make serious noise in the Western Conference

Since acquiring Jimmy Butler III, the Warriors are an astounding 19-2 with him and Curry in the lineup and have established themselves as true title contenders. With Podziemski taking a leap close to playoff time, the Warriors have all the reason to feel good about their chances at making a deep run.

As of right now, they are one game back of the Lakers for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. The final six games of the season are sure to see a lot of movement in the standings, and the Warriors and Lakers are set up for a potential first-round matchup.

Golden State has two playoff teams ahead of them, with the Denver Nuggets on Friday and the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Those games could have a major impact on the standings as the Warriors can still secure a seed as high as second.