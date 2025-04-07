Knicks, Warriors may be stripped of chance to trade for Suns superstar

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Neither the New York Knicks nor the Golden State Warriors may get the opportunity to trade for Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant in the offseason.

Suns may want to hang on to Kevin Durant

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shot down the notion that the Suns desire to move Durant, though he may be Phoenix’s ticket out of their current financial situation (h/t Bleacher Report’s Zach Bachar):

“Do the Suns want to trade Kevin Durant this summer? No, not really,” Windhorst reported Monday. “But the reality is that the Suns’ pathways of getting out of the second apron—to ensure they have flexibility—all seem to lead to Durant.”

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Knicks, Warriors trade rumors have linked them to Durant

The Knicks have been tied to Durant dating back to the time of the trade deadline. As New York has failed to win a game against any of the top-three teams in the NBA thus far, the two-time NBA champion was labeled as a surefire No. 1 option who could lead them to a title.

As for the Warriors, Durant already proved to be a perfect fit in Golden State. Both of his championships came with the Warriors during his four-year tenure with the team.

Now that the Dubs are championship contenders again, albeit a dark horse, Durant could form another superteam with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. The four could contend until the end of their respective careers.

Nevertheless, Phoenix may decide to endure the second apron. Thus, New York and Golden State would have to look elsewhere for another elite talent.