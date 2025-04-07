Knicks make more franchise history in win over Suns

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It seems as though the New York Knicks are shattering new franchise records with each passing game, and they set another new franchise mark with Sunday’s win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Knicks set a new franchise mark with win over the Suns

The 112-98 victory on Sunday was the Knicks’ 50th win of the season with still four games remaining on the schedule. The win gave them 50 wins in back-to-back seasons, which is the first time they have accomplished such a feat since 1995.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York has established a winning culture in the Tom Thibodeau era, and the addition of marquee talent such as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have turned them into a legitimate title contender. Throughout most of the 21st century, New York was mostly a team of failure and disappointment before 2021.

In addition, Knicks president Leon Rose and the rest of the front office have done a marvelous job at providing the stars with the right complementary pieces to build an all-around great team. The trades to bring in Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges over the past two seasons have helped elevate the ceiling of this Knicks squad.

The Knicks are looking to contend for years to come

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Of course, the team has bigger goals in mind other than 50 regular season wins. They want to win a championship this season and they have the roster capable of doing so, but they will have big hurdles to climb in the East.

The Knicks are just getting started in terms of their run at a title, while teams like the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers have been together long enough and have established themselves as favorites to represent the East in the Finals this year. However, anything can happen in the postseason, and the level of talent New York has cannot be overlooked.