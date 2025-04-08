Warriors look to bounce back with four games remaining

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

After an impressive five-game winning streak, the Golden State Warriors looked unrecognizable in their loss to the Houston Rockets. Stephen Curry scored only three points, shooting 1-for-10 from the field. Poor team defense and questionable coaching decisions only exacerbated Curry’s off night.



The Warriors are now one of five teams with a total of 32 losses this season. How will they respond to this defeat and prepare for the NBA playoffs?

Defensive lapses cost the Warriors

In April, the Warriors faced four consecutive challenging opponents in the West, but that doesn’t excuse their poor defensive performance against the Rockets. Houston players shot an average of 58% from the field while being guarded by Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Brandin Podziemski.



The younger and more athletic Rockets team took advantage of their strengths, effectively neutralizing the Warriors on both ends of the court. The Rockets could be a potential playoff matchup for the Warriors, so adapting their defensive strategy to incorporate more athletic and versatile defenders may be crucial for the future.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Players like Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, and Gui Santos could serve as key factors against the energetic Rockets, particularly in matching the defensive intensity that the Rockets bring to bear on Stephen Curry.

After the Rockets’ victory, head coach Ime Udoka was straightforward in his remarks: “I told my team, when this team starts crying about it, up the intensity, up the aggressiveness, and make the refs adjust to you.”

Preparing for a tough playoff road

The Warriors have an all-time play-in record of 0-3 and only face one team with a winning record as they close out the season. The combination of Curry, Draymond Green, and Head Coach Steve Kerr brings unmatched playoff experience to the West.



With the addition of Jimmy Butler, the Warriors pose a significant challenge for any opponent come playoff time. The Warriors must leverage this collective wisdom in their last four games, dictating the tempo and exploiting the weaknesses of their upcoming matchups.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

With the Western Conference appearing wide open behind Oklahoma City, the Warriors have a legitimate chance of making it to the NBA Finals. They currently hold the third-best net rating in the league since the All-Star break, only behind the defending champions and the top seed in the West.



As the Warriors prepare for the playoffs following a night of cold shooting from Curry, prioritizing his endurance will be crucial to ensure he has fresh legs going into the postseason.



Managing his minutes over the next four games will require a collective effort from the entire team. If the Warriors can take care of business against teams with losing records, then resting Curry in the fourth quarter should take precedence over any expectation for him to score 50 points every night.

Butler makes the Warriors a real force

Butler’s ability to adapt in the half-court and take advantage of mismatches should reduce the amount of time the ball is in Steph’s hands as the postseason approaches. His high basketball IQ has led two less talented rosters to the NBA Finals, and this is the Jimmy Butler we can expect following a loss to Houston, where he only took seven shots.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Additionally, with a fully integrated Kuminga in a more defined role, along with Podziemksi, Moses Moody, and Quentin Post, there is a strong recipe for success. The role players for the Warriors will be crucial as the season comes to a close. Their confidence, or lack thereof, will determine the team’s success in the playoffs.



The Western Conference is challenging, but a revitalized and determined Warriors squad has the talent to navigate it effectively.