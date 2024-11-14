Warriors star is on a historic assists tear this season

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green achieved an incredible feat against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday and will look to further his accomplishment as the season progresses.

Warriors: Draymond Green ascends on unique all-time assists leaderboard

According to StatMamba, Green’s 11 assists against the Thunder moved him to No. 3 all-time in games with 10 or more assists in NBA history among all non-guards (h/t ClutchPoints’ Matt De Lima). That trails only Los Angeles Lakers superstar point forward LeBron James (328 games) and Denver Nuggets reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic (185 games).

James ranks No. 11 among all players on that list while Jokic rounds out the top-25. Green’s 11-assist performance was his 120th career game with double-digit dimes. It was also his first of such sort this season.

Green’s playmaking has helped keep the Warriors in contention

The Michigan State product is a big reason why the Warriors are playing like title contenders even without Klay Thompson in town anymore. His exceptional distribution skills have greatly serviced the wealth of shooters around him such as superstars Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield, and De’Anthony Melton.

Green could enter top 25 in all-time double-digit assist games list before retiring

Seeing that Green’s contemporaries in James and Jokic are still playing, it will be a challenge for him to catch either in the historic leaderboard. However, he does have an outside shot of catching retired NBA stars Ricky Rubio (189 games) and Baron Davis (193 games) for No. 24 or No. 23 on the all-time leaderboard, irrespective of position, per StatMuse.

Green would need at least 70 games and as many as 74 with double-digit dimes to do so. He’s never had a season with more than 24 games with such a stat line, and he last put together eight such performances in 2023-24. Nevertheless, anything can happen for the 34-year-old, especially if he decides to play until he nears the age of 40.