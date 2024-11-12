Warriors to bring out bouquet in Dubs legend’s return vs. Mavs

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are set to lavish Klay Thompson with praise when they take on his Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Warriors to tribute Mavericks’ Klay Thompson in return to the Bay

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

According to Janie McCauley of The Associated Press (via NBC Sports), the Warriors organization is prepared to present Thompson with a tribute video in his return to the Bay and will have their fans don captain’s hats in homage to his affinity for boating life:

“The Warriors have a special ‘Salute Captain Klay’ ceremony planned for before tipoff to pay tribute to Thompson’s contributions to the franchise over 11 years,” McCauley wrote. “The team said: ‘Fans are encouraged to arrive early, by land or by sea, for a special pregame salute to the franchise legend.’”

“He [Thompson] embraced Dub Nation and Dub Nation embraced him back. Warriors fans have laughed, cried, cheered and celebrated alongside him, and it’s only fitting that they get a chance to show their love and salute him in his return to the Bay.”

Thompson helped the Warriors become a dynasty

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Thompson’s legacy in Golden State is immeasurable. The California native helped lead the Warriors to four NBA championships between 2015 and 2022. In his 13-year career with the Dubs, 11 of which he played in, the 6-5 shooting guard was a five-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA Third Team honoree, and a one-time All-Defensive Second Team member.

Thompson’s incredible shooting & scoring etched him into franchise history

Further, the 34-year-old ranks No. 2 only to Warriors superstar Stephen Curry in franchise three-pointers made (2,481 3PM) and No. 6 all-time in scoring for Golden State with 15,531 career points. That was driven by nuclear eruptions from the incomparable shooter, as remembered in part by his 60-point performance in just 29 minutes on an otherworldly 11 dribbles back on Dec. 5, 2016.

Thompson and Curry revolutionized the game of basketball and brought three-point shooting to the forefront of the league. For all of his groundbreaking efforts while in a Warriors uniform, the franchise will appropriately tribute him with a commemorative video that’s sure to show his torrid shooting and a fanbase unified to honor his off-the-court personality.

Thompson’s Mavericks will take on Golden State at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM PT.