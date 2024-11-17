Warriors skyrocket price on former untouchable guard after hot start

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are the talk of the NBA town for their sizzling 10-2 start to the 2024-25 NBA season. However, their talented second-year guard won’t become the talk of the trade block anytime soon.

Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski is a near-untouchable piece this season

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, the Warriors will likely listen to teams interested in star guard Brandin Podziemski, but not without attaching a hefty asking price to his name (h/t Bleacher Report’s Erik Beaston):

“League executives are well aware that Podziemski is well-liked by Lacob, and the bar to get him out of Golden State remains very high,” Windhorst reported.

Warriors: Podziemski is a talented developing playmaker

Podziemski has settled into a bench role by in large this season. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old is averaging 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds with a 3.5-1.4 assist-to-turnover ratio on the campaign. His three-point shooting is way down from a season ago, where he’s now converting 20 percent of his looks compared to the 38.5 percent he was knocking down in 2023-24.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Most recently, Podziemski wowed the NBA world with an unreal half-court behind-the-back pass on the money to Jonathan Kuminga for a fastbreak dunk in Golden State’s 123-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 15. He has a polished offensive game beyond his years. The Wisconsin native’s playmaking ability offers immeasurable upside for a Warriors team needing a star to burgeon after Klay Thompson’s departure.

Warriors’ need for another superstar likely won’t cost them Podziemski

That being said, the Dubs clearly have a championship framework in place. Albeit, that does not negate their need for another marquee superstar to down the likes of the defending champion Boston Celtics and Western Conference powerhouses in the playoffs. If they truly want to win a fifth championship in the Stephen Curry-Draymond Green era, they may need to parlay some of their most attractive young assets to make a major upgrade. That just won’t be Podziemski, who they envision becoming a star in the league. Not unless they get a haul in return.