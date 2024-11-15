Warriors’ historic bench scoring could pay huge dividends in quest for title

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors’ second unit is playing incredibly well to start the 2024-25 NBA season.

In an early campaign where superstar point guard Stephen Curry has dealt with injuries and former All-Star Andrew Wiggins has worked through inconsistent spells, the Warriors bench has punched teams in the mouth with their offensive firepower.

Warriors bench holds NBA record for highest scoring average in history

Andy Lindquist of NBC Sports Bay Area shared a revelatory stat from StatMuse that exemplifies just how potent Golden State’s backups have been on the year:

“Golden State’s formidable depth has it on pace to break the record for the most points per game by a team off the bench in league history,” Lindquist wrote.

“At 58.0 PPG, the team currently is averaging 4.8 PPG more than the 2018-2019 Los Angeles Clippers, who hold the current record.”

Nov 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) handles the ball against Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Warriors can dethrone 2018-19 Clippers for NBA record

The Clippers team that the Warriors currently have a leg up on was led by that season’s Sixth Man of the Year, Lou Williams. The standout scorer spearheaded their reserve corp. With 20 points per game, and was supported by Montrezl Harrell, who scored 16.6 PPG of his own while finishing third to Williams that year in 6MOTY voting.

Buddy Hield & Jonathan Kuminga have spearheaded Dubs’ bench offense

The Warriors have a similar dichotomy. Buddy Hield looks like the clear frontrunner for this year’s Sixth Man of the Year award, though early, behind his 17.6 PPG on 49.6 percent shooting from the field and 46.7 percent clip from three-point range. Jonathan Kuminga is not far behind him with 14.7 PPG off the bench. After getting removed from the starting lineup after Golden State’s third game of the year, the Democratic Republic of the Congo native has scored 15 or more points in seven of their last eight games, including three with 20-plus.

Moses Moody’s 8.3 PPG has supplemented their two leading scorers. It remains to be seen how long the Warriors bench can keep up their torrid scoring. As is, they play a huge role in the offense, especially with Klay Thompson’s departure for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason.

Unless and until Curry (23.9 PPG) and Wiggins (14.7 PPG) pick things up, Golden State’s ancillary troops will continue to have opportunities to pile on points. However, things could change if the Warriors pull off a major midseason trade, like for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Either way, the pendulum swings, and their bench will be vital in them potentially capturing another championship this season or beyond.