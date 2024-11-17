Warriors superstar pushing for 3-Point Contest repeat with Caitlin Clark & Klay Thompson

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and New York Liberty WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu want to give their wildly successful NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge a second go at 2025 All-Star Weekend with an even more riveting twist this time around.

ASW could feature NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge with former Warriors splash bros

SFGATE’s Gabe Lehman relayed a recent report from ESPN’s Shams Charania which revealed that the two sharpshooters want to include Curry’s former championship teammate Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark of the Atlanta Fever in this year’s competition:

“Charania also mentioned that Curry and Ionescu, the Walnut Creek native who won her first WNBA championship with the New York Liberty last month, are planning to reprise their thrilling 3-point contest from last year’s All-Star weekend. But Charania added that they are hoping to add two other famous sharpshooters: Curry’s ex-Splash-Brother-turned-frenemy Klay Thompson and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark,” Lehman wrote.

Caitlin Clark has taken the basketball world by storm with electric 3-point shooting

This year’s NBA All-Star festivities will be held in the Bay area. Curry has led the Warriors to four NBA championships in his career playing in Oakland and San Francisco, CA. Ionescu hails from the Bay and represented them as her Liberty took home the 2024 WNBA title. Both have fanfare and sway in sport and their Challenge from 2024 generated major buzz.

Admittedly, there were many who initially pushed for the Challenge to include Clark over Ionescu. Clark became one of the most talked about players in all of women’s basketball during her historic run leading the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA circuit, including finishing her career as the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer. She carried over her transcendent outside shooting to the pros, where she nailed 3.1 three-pointers per game on 34.4 shooting from deep.

Thompson would add a historic shooter to the Challenge

She and Ionescu would be a scintillating pair of WNBA competitors for former Warriors splash bros Curry and Thompson. In the case of the latter, the Mavericks star currently sits at No. 6 all-time on the NBA’s three-pointers made list with 2,522 career triples.

He’s also No. 4 among all active players behind the all-time leader Curry, No. 3 James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers) and No. 4 Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks). Nonetheless, he’s widely regarded as the second-best shooter ever and downed Curry in the 2016 NBA Three-Point Contest.

An NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge featuring all four deadeyes would be groundbreaking. Events for this season’s festivities have yet to be announced. Should the competition take shape as envisioned, it could be a highlight of the Weekend.