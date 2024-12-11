Warriors prioritizing finding De’Anthony Melton’s replacement

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have one priority they are set on addressing this season. According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, the Warriors are out to find a replacement for their injured starting shooting guard De’Anthony Melton (h/t GSW Ball Report).

Warriors desire guard to fill De’Anthony Melton’s shoes

Golden State lost Melton for the season when he went down with a partially torn ACL against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 12. He was giving the Warriors 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 37.1 percent shooting from the three-point line.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The USC product was another playmaker that supplemented Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, while also offering strong outside shooting and disruption defensively on the perimeter. He gained the support of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to be the team’s full-time starter shortly before his season ended.

Warriors could explore backcourt stars on trade block

Now, the franchise could opt to make a power play for a shooting guard ahead of the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline. There are several standout two-way talents that are currently on the trade block for Golden State to consider. They include Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Malcolm Brogdon (Washington Wizards), and Collin Sexton (Utah Jazz).

The Warriors could also opt to go big and move Andrew Wiggins to the two, where he played earlier in his career, in pursuit of wings such as Cam Johnson (Brooklyn Nets) or Kyle Kuzma (Wizards) that could blossom into third stars for the team. Ultimately, coach Kerr was pleased with what Melton brought to the table and the front office will likely try to find a player that can approximate that and then some.