Warriors & Heat star reportedly have mutual interest in dream pairing

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are at the doorstep of adding another star ahead of this NBA season’s trade deadline. The Warriors are 14-9 on the current campaign. They started off hot at 12-3, but are losers of six of their last 10 games. Golden State appears to be in need of another top-shelf talent to fill Klay Thompson’s shoes, and a bonafide winner that they’ve been linked to in trade projections could see himself playing in the Bay.

Heat’s Jimmy Butler wants to play for the Warriors if traded

Heat Nation’s Jason Simpson relayed a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania which revealed that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is expected to be shopped ahead of the deadline and desires Golden State as one of his three preferred destinations (h/t Legion Hoops):

“The Heat are open to listening to offers for Butler and making a deal if the proposal is right, league sources told ESPN, and Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that Butler is open to destinations such as two of the Texas teams (Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks) and the Golden State Warriors,” Charania wrote.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Butler could lift Warriors to title in 2024-25

Butler is just the type of player that could make the Warriors overwhelming favorites to win the championship next spring. The Marquette product is a fearless, reliably clutch franchise player well-acquainted with spearheading his teams to deep playoff runs well beyond Conference Semifinals play.

The six-time All-Star is having another strong season in 2024-25. Butler is giving Miami 19 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest on 55.7 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from the three-point line.

Warriors have the assets to offer enticing package to Heat

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Warriors would likely have to package a couple of future first-round picks along with either Andrew Wiggins or Jonathan Kuminga to even get the Heat’s front office to pick up the proverbial phone on negotiations for Butler. In a perfect world, teaming Butler up with Stephen Curry and Wiggins would give the Dubs a three-headed monster with the scoring chops to outgun any lineup in the league.

Butler would amplify Golden State’s perimeter defense and create a bevy of second-chance opportunities for the team, as proven by his 2.4 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks No. 16 in the league. Though he is 35 years old, he’d complement Curry, 36, and Draymond Green, 34, perfectly as a talent who can help the franchise close out its championship window with one or more titles before it’s all said and done.