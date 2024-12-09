Warriors budding star determined to ‘keep growing’ after win over Wolves

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is a step away from emerging as the franchise’s next breakout star. After recently being reinserted into the Warriors’ starting lineup his focus is on gradually improving his game to maintain the trust of his teammates.

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga says starting “a blessing”

Kuminga started his fourth consecutive game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night after playing in a bench role for 13 of his last 14 appearances prior to that. The Democratic Republic of the Congo native scored 20 points in Golden State’s 114-106 win over Minnesota. Per Lets Go Warriors, he divulged how he feels about his recent scintillating play potentially propelling him toward being a new face of the franchise after the victory:

“I mean, it means a lot. It’s not something I should go out there and lift my shoulder about. It’s a blessing to be in that position. I feel like it’s just more of an encouragement for me to just keep doing what I’ve always been doing and just working hard. But you know, I’m happy to be back in the starting lineup and my job is to go out there and bring a lot of energy and just to help us win games,” Kuminga said of being a starter once more.

When asked if this is now his time to shine as the next Warriors star, the 22-year-old replied:

“Nah I wouldn’t say that. I’ve been here. I’ve been playing for this team for four years and I feel like every other year I take a step. But it’s not about me showing and telling it’s about my time. No, I feel like it’s just about my growth, and I keep growing. The more I keep growing the more they keep believing in me.”

Kuminga’s tear since promotion could signal a breakout

Kuminga has been sensational running with the first five. He’s scored 19 or more points in four of his last five starts. The four-year veteran had a clutch 33-point showing against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 5. Kuminga scored 14 fourth-quarter points and stamped the Warriors’ six-point win with a game-sealing layup with 16.2 seconds to go.

That dominant spectacle prompted Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to name him the starting power forward over franchise pillar Draymond Green. In support of his burgeoning teammate, Green spoke for himself and many in the franchise who view Kuminga as being “up next.”

Kuminga cooled off with 13 points in Golden State’s penultimate loss to the T-Wolves before helping his Dubs get even with the Wolves in their victory on Sunday. Kuminga has shown versatility and assertiveness among a Warriors cast of stars. While he’s deflected the praise that has come his way, his work ethic and mindset could help him ascend toward his NBA ceiling as the season unfolds.