Warriors need to make up for the loss of key playmaker

Andrew Wiggins wasn’t available to help the Golden State Warriors avenge their most recent loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Sunday night rematch. The Warriors still found a way to get the job done, coming out on top 114–106 against Minnesota on Sunday night. However, Wiggins is a major loss to the lineup, and the Dubs will hope to see him return to the court as soon as possible.

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins was out vs. Wolves with hurt ankle

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Wiggins is nursing a lingering ankle injury that the Warriors will now address:

“Andrew Wiggins is out tonight vs Timberwolves. Right ankle impingement that has been bothering him. Warriors without their primary perimeter defender against Anthony Edwards,” Slater published on X on Sunday evening.

Wiggins has been solid on both ends for the Warriors this year

Wiggins has been a steady No. 2 contributor for Golden State this season. Though he has much greater heights he can reach from an individual standpoint, the Kansas product is putting up 17.2 points per game — identical to his scoring average from his 2022 All-Star campaign — along with 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 42.7 percent shooting from three-point range.

The Canadian star’s playmaking will be greatly missed for a reeling Warriors team that had dropped seven of their last 10 games prior to their win on Sunday night. This was the third contest that Wiggins missed on the 2024-25 campaign. Golden State is now 3-0 when he has not taken the floor.

Warriors asked their trio of key vets to step up vs. Wolves

The Warriors played well against a Timberwolves team (12-11) that is slowly climbing their way out of a slow early start to the season. Minnesota had won four straight games entering the contest, including their 107-90 thrashing of Golden State on Friday. Following Sunday night’s contest, the Warriors are now the fifth seed in the Western Conference while the Timberwolves dropped down to ninth.

The Warriors can expect to lean on Jonathan Kuminga and standout sixth man Buddy Hield to absorb Wiggins’ scoring opportunities for the time being. The recently benched Draymond Green re-entered the starting lineup for this one to approximate the great value Wiggins brings on the defensive end as well. He went on to drop six points, six rebounds, and seven assists across 31 minutes.