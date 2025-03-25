Phillies’ top prospect rapidly progressing toward call-up

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies could see one of their top prospects join their Major League roster in 2025.

Phillies promote top prospect Justin Crawford to Triple-A

According to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, the Phillies have promoted outfielder Justin Crawford to Triple-A, his final stop before getting a call-up (h/t ClutchPoints’ Jordan Llanes):

“I think there’s going to be a learning curve for him in Triple-A, but I think he’ll go up there and play well,” Phillies player development director Luke Murton said to Zolecki. “But there’s an opportunity to learn and get better, and at the end of the day, we think to help the Philadelphia Phillies in the future, the next best step for him is Triple-A.”

Crawford has the tools to be an impact piece for the Phillies

Crawford is the Phillies’ No. 3 overall prospect. He’s been in Philadelphia’s farming system for the last three years. The 21-year-old’s estimated call-up time has been 2026.

However, Crawford has shown out in minor league play, as well as in Spring Training this year with the big league club. The lefty slugger slashed .364/.462/.364 at the plate across 11 at-bats this spring.

The base-stealing talent has carried over his 42 stolen bases from his debut 2024 campaign for Double-A Reading Fighting Phils over to the Grapefruit League, where he logged two steals. Crawford has a great skill set that could benefit Philadelphia’s batting order in the 2025 season.

Further, with the Phillies having had questions at center field for the last couple of years, Crawford could be their long-term solution in short order. How he performs in Triple-A will determine how soon he makes it to the Majors.