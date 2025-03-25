Phillies give utility infielder final roster spot for 2025 season

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have rounded out their final 26-man roster for the 2025 MLB season with a final veteran addition this spring.

Kody Clemens wins Phillies’ final roster spot in spring training

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Corey Seidman, the Phillies will roll into the upcoming campaign with infielder Kody Clemens. The 28-year-old has three years of experience in the Major Leagues. He’s been with the Phillies for the last two seasons.

With his position on the team hanging in the balance, Clemens did enough in Spring Training to prevent himself from getting cut, as he was out of minor league options. The Texas native showed out in Grapefruit League action.

Clemens could carry over strong Spring Training into 2025

Across a team-high 52 at-bats, Clemens posted a commendable .308/.357/.500 slash line along with nine runs scored for the Phillies. His ability to get on base could pay major dividends for Philadelphia next season.

Clemens has experience playing first, second, and third base, as well as the outfield. Thus, he will be a versatile utility option for Phillies manager Rob Thomson to deploy in 2025 off the bench.

Having beaten out Buddy Kennedy for the final roster spot, the righty slugger will gear up for Opening Day on March 27 against the Washington Nationals.