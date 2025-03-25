Phillies add flamethrower to bullpen ahead of Opening Day

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies have rounded out their bullpen with a blazing arm as Opening Day draws near.

Phillies add RP Carlos Hernandez as roster rounds out

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Corey Seidman, the Phillies have signed veteran Carlos Hernandez. The 28-year-old will enter his sixth season in the MLB with the Phillies this year. Hernandez played all five of his seasons with the Kansas City Royals prior to 2025.

Hernandez will bring elite stuff & precision to Phillies

The righty talent is lauded for his blistering velocity. Hernandez’s 97.9 mph fastball ranked in the 97th percentile last season. Additionally, he posted a career-low 3.30 ERA along with 27 strikeouts in 27 games played in 2024. Hernandez’s proficiency will be needed for Philadelphia’s bullpen.

The Phillies’ relief unit is slated to close by committee in 2025, though standout closer Jordan Romano could claim the role as the season progresses. In the leadup to the ninth inning man, or filling the role himself, Hernandez figures to be a valuable contributor to the Phillies next season.