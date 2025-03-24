Padres bring on quality veteran slugger to start 2025 MLB season

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres have given Jose Iglesias a roster spot to begin the 2025 MLB season.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Iglesias will be on the Padres’ 26-man roster on Opening Day (h/t The Sporting News’ Aaliyan Mohammed). Iglesias was among a bevy of veteran talents that the Padres brought on in the offseason. He previously parted ways with the New York Mets after a stout 2024 campaign.

Last season, the 35-year-old hit an astounding .337 at the plate with 39 runs scored for the Mets. Iglesias was a playoff hero for New York, helping them reach the NLCS. Albeit, the Mets prioritized roster flexibility and cultivating their young talent over bringing the veteran slugger back for 2025. Now, he’ll look to help San Diego win a World Series in the upcoming season.

Iglesias will be an uber-efficient bat for Padres in 2025

Iglesias will give the Padres a reliable bat in the middle, or at the end of their batting order. San Diego has a wealth of elite sluggers atop their order that could be driven to home plate by the seasoned veteran. Iglesias will be an option to backup shortstop Xander Bogaerts, third baseman Manny Machado, or second baseman Jake Cronenworth. The Padres have much to look forward to, as he could be a game-changing presence for their Fall Classic pursuit.