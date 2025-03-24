Should former Guardians playoff hero get Padres’ final roster spot?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

All eyes are on the San Diego Padres as they have one final roster decision to make prior to Opening Day.

Padres: Oscar Gonzalez may have earned the final roster spot

The Padres recently tacked on four veteran talents in Jose Iglesias, Yuli Gurriel, Gavin Sheets, and Martin Maldonado to their 26-man roster for the 2025 MLB season. The final roster spot now boils down to Oscar Gonzalez, Connor Jo,e and Brandon Lockridge, among a couple of other players, per San Diego Padres on SI’s Valentina Martinez.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Gonzalez may have done enough in Spring Training to make a better impression on Padres manager Mike Shildt than his teammates. His work at the plate was strong. In a team-leading 55 at-bats, the 27-year-old has posted a commendable .400/.431/.564 slash line alongside a .995 OPS. Gonzalez has also recorded a team-high seven doubles.

Gonzalez could be clutch bat for Padres to stash in 2025

In addition to his outstanding efficiency in Cactus League play, which precedes him for his career, the talented outfielder could be a clutch X-Factor for the Padres.

Gonzalez is best known for his heroics as a member of the Cleveland Guardians in the 2022 MLB playoffs. He hit a 15th-inning walk-off home run in Game 2 of the ALWC, followed by a two-run walk-off single in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Thus, Gonzalez’s track record, coupled with outshining his peers most recently, gives him a great case to earn San Diego’s final roster spot. He could also come in during the upcoming postseason and give the Padres an advantage over their NL foes as they vie for a World Series.