Padres’ ex-champion infielder earns Opening Day roster spot

San Diego Padres first baseman Yuli Gurriel will begin the 2025 MLB season on their big league roster.

Padres to start 2025 campaign with Yuli Gurriel on deck

According to MLB reporter Francys Romero, Gurriel was informed by the Padres of the roster decision during Spring Training (h/t FantasyPros’ Jesse Garcia). Gurriel will enter his first season with the Padres. The 40-year-old has hit .303 at the plate with an .828 OPS in Spring Training thus far.

Gurriel has also registered 10 hits, three of which have been doubles. His play in the Cactus League has given Padres manager Mike Shildt confidence in his abilities.

Padres: Gurriel is a necessary addition for first base depth

San Diego has had question marks at first base dating back to last season. The Padres recently decided to move Jake Cronenworth out of the three slot for the 2025 campaign.

Thus, Gurriel will be one of the primary backups for Luis Arraez, who is slated to man the position next time out. The former 2021 Gold Glove Award winner will vie for time with Gavin Sheets behind Arraez next season.