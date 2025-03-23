Padres star OF could take next step toward superstardom in 2025

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres star outfielder Jackson Merrill sees himself reaching new heights in 2025.

Padres: Jackson Merrill out to be more consistent in 2025

Per MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell, Merrill had this to say about how he sees his game evolving next season (h/t San Diego Padres on SI’s Gabe Smallson):

“Last year was great, and it was fun, and there were so many cool moments,” Merrill said. “But overall, I can be better. Being more consistent is where I want to be. I had slumps — nothing huge. … But this year, I’m more focused on: Let’s stay consistent. Let’s find a way to walk, to get on base. Let’s still impact it.”

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Merrill could ascend from award-winning rookie campaign

The onus that Merrill has placed on improving should be encouraging to the Padres’ franchise. That is heightened by the stellar work he put in last season in San Diego.

In 2024, the 21-year-old was an All-Star as a rookie. Merrill won the Silver Slugger Award, alongside being named to the All-MLB Second Team.

Merrill was a well-rounded, efficient talent on the campaign. He batted .292 with 24 home runs, 90 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. The next step for the Maryland native could be unprecedented.

Building upon his work from last year could see Merrill hit .300 at the plate while flirting with entry into the illustrious 30-30 club. Such productivity would elevate him toward superstar status in the Majors.

Merrill has a couple areas where he could improve

In terms of room for growth, Merrill posted a paltry 4.9 percent walk rate last season, which placed him in the eighth percentile. His .326 on-base percentage could also be worked on.

Should those metrics improve, Merrill figures to be a major difference-maker for the Padres in 2025 as they look to capture a World Series crown.