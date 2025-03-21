Padres could trade bench pieces in roster re-tool this offseason

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres may not be done making moves as the 2025 MLB season nears.

Padres open to trading depth pieces for upgrades

According to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin, Padres management is open to dealing away bench depth to bolster their roster (h/t San Diego Padres on SI’s Valentina Martinez):

“A trade of Dylan Cease or Michael King remains unlikely before Opening Day, but president of baseball operations A.J. Preller might be spending more time considering moves on the fringes of the roster,” Lin wrote.

Padres could upgrade infield & bullpen

The Padres had a quiet offseason compared to their NL rivals. San Diego saw All-Star Jurickson Profar and former Gold Glover Ha-Seong Kim depart. The team did address their outfield by signing Connor Joe, Jason Heyward, and Oscar Gonzalez, with Gavin Sheets breaking out in Spring Training. However, their infield could use reinforcements, as well as their bullpen.

The Padres would benefit from bringing in an efficient leadup reliever, as well as a utility man who can play several spots around the diamond with a reliable bat as well. Another backend starter would also be useful. With the franchise mulling trading ace Dylan Cease, the next few days will determine if they look to move some of their current relievers or other ancillary pieces prior to Opening Day.