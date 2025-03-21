Padres could sign established veteran catcher in free agency

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres could add security to their depth chart at catcher by signing a proven free agent this spring.

Padres linked to catcher Yasmani Grandal in free agency

FanSided’s Robert Murray argued that the Padres should take on two-time All-Star free agent Yasmani Grandal (h/t San Diego Padres on SI’s Valentina Martinez):

“Let’s make one thing clear: Grandal is not the same player he was when he made those All-Star teams with the Dodgers and Brewers,” Murray said. “But he’s a capable pitch framer, a veteran who knows how to work with a pitching staff, and someone who can split time with Diaz.”

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Padres could use more insurance at catcher

Given Luis Campusano’s questionable play as the Padres’ starter last season, coupled with Elias Diaz’s woes in 2025 Spring Training, the catcher spot is anything but sure in San Diego.

Grandal has the cache to split starts with the former two while giving the Padres quality play behind the plate. In 72 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024, the soon-to-be 14-year veteran hit .228 at the plate with a .704 OPS.

He also logged 568 putouts along with nine assists to seven errors for a .988 fielding percentage. With experience playing first base as well, Grandal could be a serviceable option for the Padres to bring on board.