Padres superstar nearing rare milestone in 2025

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado could achieve an impressive MLB feat in 2025.

Padres: Manny Machado closing in on slugging feat

According to San Diego Padres on SI’s Maren Angus-Coombs, Machado could soon reach career home runs and hits totals that only a select few players ever have:

“Machado has reached 1,900 career hits and is just eight home runs shy of 350. Only 297 players in MLB history have recorded 2,000 hits, and just 77 have reached both 2,000 hits and 350 home runs,” Angus-Coombs wrote.

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Machado likely to reach milestone next season

The two-time Silver Slugger Award winner recorded 163 hits last season for the Padres. Machado has gone for at least 140 in every 162-game season dating back to 2015. Should he play in at least 138 games, which he has in every year during that same span, he’ll be a lock to get to 2,000 career hits next time out. As for home runs, Machado is just as potent.

The 13-year veteran hit 29 homers in 2024. His floor has been 28 dating back to 2015. Machado has the power to hit eight home runs in the first half of next season alone. Achieving such a feat would put Machado in rarified air. It would also strengthen San Diego’s chances at winning a World Series in 2025, as well as his career resume.