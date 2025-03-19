Padres give All-Star hurler rest from throwing due to arm fatigue

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres have taken former All-Star Yu Darvish off the mound in Spring Training.

Padres: Yu Darvish dealing with arm fatigue

According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Tribune, Darvish is dealing with inflammation in his right elbow (h/t Rotowire). The Japanese talent’s infirmity took him out of contention to start on Opening Day. Darvish also sat out of his scheduled start on Tuesday.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Padres may have to wait to get Darvish back

The Padres need the 38-year-old in order to maximize their chances of winning the 2025 World Series. He serves as their No. 3 option in the rotation. As of now, Darvish is considered day-to-day with the ailment. Despite sitting out on Tuesday, he did play catch — a sign that the injury may not keep him out for an elongated stretch.

Darvish was limited to only 16 starts in 2024 due to neck, hip, and elbow soreness. He’ll look to fully reduce inflammation in his throwing elbow before taking the mound again. This will likely end Darvish’s Grapefruit League action.