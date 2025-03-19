Padres shift 2x All-Star away from first base for 2025 MLB season

Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres don’t envision infielder Jake Cronenworth playing one particular position in 2025.

Per Valentina Martinez of San Diego Padres on SI, Padres manager Mike Shildt came to a decision about Cronenworth’s deployment for next season:

“I don’t see it on the radar at the moment,” Shildt said about Cronenworth playing first base. “The fact that there is versatility, we have guys that have their head around being able to be versatility. There’s always a path for different possibilities as the season comes. I’m not looking at is as of anything top of mind that will happen.”

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Padres: Cronenworth may see fixed position next season

Cronenworth has split time between first and second base, as well as shortstop over his five-year career with the Padres. Though, last season, he saw an almost even split between first (85 games played), and second (70 GP).

Shildt has since established infield roles in the offseason. The 31-year-old is slated to play second base. Luis Arraez will play first, while Xander Bogaerts reprises his role at shortstop.

Cronenworth was efficient last year. The former two-time All-Star earned a .993 fielding percentage at second base. That type of efficiency is what San Diego will expect of him next time out.