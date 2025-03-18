Padres labeled candidates to trade for Marlins’ former Cy Young winner

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres have been linked to Miami Marlins superstar pitcher Sandy Alcantara as a potential trade partner.

Padres could pull off Sandy Alcantara blockbuster trade

According to Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer, the Padres are not to be ruled out in the hunt for Alcantara, with his name floating in trade rumors this winter (h/t The Sporting News’ Curt Bishop):

“You can never rule the Padres out on anyone. And while they don’t need an ace starter, their desire to keep pace with the Dodgers and upcoming dates with free agency for [Dylan] Cease and Michael King could make them want one,” Rymer wrote.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Alcantara would help Padres narrow gap with Dodgers

The 29-year-old could replace Cease in a potential swap. The latter is on an expiring $13.75 million deal with the Padres. San Diego has tried to move their ace for cost-cutting measures throughout the offseason.

Alcantara would be a like talent to fill his shoes. Or, the Padres could explore other avenues to make their rotation on par with their bitter rivals in the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers, who have multiple frontliners.

The two-time All-Star won the 2022 NL Cy Young Award. Alcantara missed all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery. He sported a 4.14 ERA along with 151 strikeouts in 2023.

A year prior, Alcantara led the Majors, having pitched 228.2 innings. He shined with a 14-9 record, 2.28 ERA and 207 strikeouts.

The veteran talent has shown that such productivity still lies within him. In Spring Training, Alcantara’s fastball has exceeded 100.4 mph while he’s posted an unblemished ERA. The Padres would have reason to feel good about potentially pursuing Alcantara midway through the year.