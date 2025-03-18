Padres’ ace slated to take the hill on Opening Day

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres are rolling with standout pitcher Michael King to open their season on March 27.

Padres: Michael King to start season opener vs. Braves

King will take the hill at home against the Atlanta Braves in what will be his first career Opening Day start, as MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell reported, along with this quote:

“Very proud and happy for the opportunity,” King said. “It’s a huge honor for me, and I look forward to it.”

King gets starting nod over pair of standout Padres hurlers

King will get the ball rolling for San Diego over fellow frontliner Dylan Cease as well as five-time All-Star Yu Darvish. The lattermost was originally in contention to start, but has since been sidelined due to general fatigue.

That leaves the Boston College product in King as the man for the job. He boasted a praiseworthy 4.1 WAR in 2024. The New York native went 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA, coupled with a career-high 201 strikeouts last season.

Having gotten his rhythm going through 8.1 innings of work in Spring Training, King will look to pick up right where he left off from his All-MLB Second Team campaign from a year ago for the Padres against Atlanta.