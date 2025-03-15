Padres’ underrated signee impressing in Spring Training

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

San Diego Padres outfielder Oscar Gonzalez is making a strong case to earn playing time in 2025.

Padres: Oscar Gonzalez thriving at the plate in spring

Gonzalez has given Padres manager Mike Shildt much to consider in Spring Training. Per Forbes’ Chuck Murr, Shildt had this to say about Gonzalez:

“He’s been great,” Shildt said. “He has a chance to really help us at some point.”

Gonzalez leads the team with 39 at-bats. He rivals reigning three-time batting champion Luis Arraez with his .359/.390/.462 slash line as well as his .852 OPS. Arraez slashes .370/.370/.481 in Cactus League play so far.

Gonzalez’s resume & momentum could service the Padres

The former Cleveland Guardians playoff hero will be an efficient, reliable bat for San Diego to fall back on in 2025. He could challenge fellow offseason signees Connor Joe and Jason Heyward for time at designated hitter if his play persists.

However, his right field position is locked down by All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Nevertheless, he’s shaping up to be a great insurance option for the former MVP candidate. Gonzalez will look to finish Spring Training strong while convincing Padres management to deploy him in 2025.