Padres update trade status of both frontline starters winter

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres are no longer entertaining trades for one of their two frontline starters.

Padres: Michael King staying in San Diego in 2025

Per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Tribune, the Padres have now made star righty Michael King untouchable (h/t San Diego Padres on SI’s Gabe Smallson). King played his first season with the Padres in 2024. He made his first All-MLB Second Team, finishing No. 7 in the National League Cy Young Award race.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The soon-to-be seven-year veteran went 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA last season. He struck out 201 batters with a pristine 1.192 WHIP. San Diego originally floated his name on the trade block this offseason as the franchise sought to cut costs on expiring deals. King will be needed to help spearhead their rotation as he plays on a one-year, $7.75 million deal he signed with the Padres for this year to avoid arbitration.

Padres still listening to offers on Dylan Cease

Acee also noted that the Padres have not ruled out the possibility of moving on from ace Dylan Cease. He will also see his one-year, $13.75 million deal expire next fall.

Cease has been a major name on the trade market in recent weeks. As one of the MLB’s most potent hurlers, he carries immense value for the team to leverage, though his upcoming free agency detracts from teams who would not want to take him on as a one-year rental. Whether he stays or gets dealt will impact the team majorly in 2025.