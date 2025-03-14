Padres may have new catcher emerging as favorite to start

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Elias Diaz has made a case to take over as the San Diego Padres’ next starting catcher.

Padres: Elias Diaz could be named Opening Day starter

According to MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell, Diaz is emerging as the favorite to start at catcher for the Padres in 2025 (h/t FantasyPros):

“It’s been an underwhelming spring for the Padres behind the plate. But Díaz seems to have moderately separated himself as the projected starter. Campusano still has the highest upside, but Díaz is the surest thing behind the plate, particularly on defense,” Cassavell wrote.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Padres: Diaz could beat out 2024 starter Luis Campusano

Diaz is approaching his 11th MLB season. The veteran catcher joined San Diego’s minor league ranks in August of 2024 after playing 84 games for the Colorado Rockies.

The 34-year-old hit .265 at the plate with 39 RBIs in 2024. A year prior, Diaz was a 2023 All-Star, hitting 14 home runs along with 72 RBIs to the tune of a .267/.316/.409 slash line.

Diaz has a great shot to beat out Campusano, who has started for the Padres largely for the last two seasons. The former is slightly more efficient at the plate, though slightly less efficient behind it.

As Spring Training progresses, Padres manager Mike Shildt will likely see enough from both to make a decision.