Phillies can recreate four-ace era in blockbuster trade with Padres

The Philadelphia Phillies may be able to create a four-ace juggernaut in their rotation in 2025.

Phillies could execute trade for Padres ace Dylan Cease

According to New York Mets on SI’s Pat Ragazzo, the Phillies could put together a valuable trade package to acquire San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease (h/t Philadelphia Phillies on SI’s Kyle Morton):

“Phillies head baseball executive Dave Dombrowski is always looking to improve his club and could dangle a number of top prospects in a deal for Cease that could help the Padres compete in the short-and-long term. They may have to send a starter back to the Padres in a deal, which would be more than worth it for the Phillies if they were to land an ace like Cease,” Ragazzo wrote.

Phillies have the talent to pull off Cease trade

Bringing in Cease could give the Phillies a four-headed monster akin to their juggernaut ensemble from 2011. That year, Philadelphia deployed two Cy Young Award winners in Roy Halladay and Cliff Lee. They also had 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels as well as former NL wins and ERA leader Roy Oswalt at their forefront.

This time around, the Phillies could move a starter such as Jesus Luzardo, along with a slew of top prospects to bring in the Padres’ frontliner in a midseason deal. He could tip the scales for them.

The Georgia native is on a one-year, $13.75 million deal for 2025. Cease is in line for a major pay raise next offseason. Though, the investment could help the Phillies win the World Series.

The reigning All-MLB Second Team honoree finished No. 3 in the MLB with 224 strikeouts in 2024. He also posted a 3.47 ERA accompanied by a 4.1 WAR.

Cease could form a modern four-ace rotation next to Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, and either Aaron Nola or Ranger Suarez. Philadelphia would have a unit comparable to, if not more potent than the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers next time out as they vie for the Fall Classic.