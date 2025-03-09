Phillies star showing signs he can bounce back from 2024 slump

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies starter Taijuan Walker has been one of their brightest spots in Spring Training this year.

Phillies: Taijuan Walker has 2 strong starts in spring

Walker followed up his impressive Spring Training debut with another strong performance on the hill against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 8. Per MLB.com’s Paul Casella, Walker had this to say after tossing three strikeouts and allowing only one earned run in the 5-4 win over the Blue Jays:

“I felt really good; everything felt good,” Walker said. “Throwing strikes, which is key. Getting ground-ball outs, getting quick outs. Again, I feel like this is how I usually pitch when I’m my normal self — quick outs, ground balls, just kind of pounding the zone.”

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Phillies need Walker to be stout in back of rotation

Walker looked effortless as he exhibited strong command on the mound. He often threw right down the middle of the strike zone with dangerous precision. The 32-year-old also caught a base stealer out at first base on the affair.

The veteran hurler held Toronto scoreless for three innings before relinquishing a home run in the fourth. He was pulled shortly after. All in all, it was another outing that put confidence in his manager Rob Thomson about what he can provide on the upcoming 2025 season.

Walker’s confidence will be paramount for him to put his 2024 campaign behind him. The Louisiana native had a 3-7 record with a -1.6 WAR, inflated 7.10 ERA and 1.721 WHIP last season.

After being on the verge of getting dealt this offseason, Walker’s improved velocity and overall game is vouching for him to earn time as the Phillies’ No. 6 option in their rotation. He’ll look to keep up his commendable play as Spring Training wears on.