Phillies former All-Star turns in strong Spring Training debut vs. Rays

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies got another strong performance from a key starter in Spring Training on Thursday. It was Aaron Nola’s turn to debut on the hill for the Phillies in their Grapefruit League action, and he did not disappoint.

Phillies: Aaron Nola was stout in Spring debut vs. Rays

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

According to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, Nola took a completely new approach in Philadelphia’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays that enabled him to rack up three scoreless innings in the loss (h/t RotoWire staff):

“According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the right-hander was focused on commanding his fastball and changeup and completely avoided using his knuckle-curve, which was his most-used pitch last year at 32.9 percent,” the RotoWire staff wrote.

Nola will be crucial No. 4 option for the Phillies in 2025

Nola — a longstanding pillar of the Phillies’ rotation — will be counted on to deliver the goods as their No. 4 option next season. The 10-year veteran utilizing a more varied array of pitches could go a long way for him and the team.

Last year, Nola utilized his changeup only 10 percent of the time. His 85.7 mph average was the second-lowest velocity of his five go-to pitches. Should he bring that up to snuff with the rest of his arsenal, it could be deadly.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old already provides Philadelphia with a healthy, reliable weapon, given he’s played 32 or more games in all six of the last full 162-game campaigns. That, plus being one of the MLB’s best strikeout artists, with at least 197 Ks in the same span, could see him reach a new level in 2025 with a refined changeup and heater.

As of now, the Phillies are led by two National League Cy Young Award hopefuls in All-Stars Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez, and an elite No. 3 option in All-Star Ranger Suarez who led the way in last year’s race through the first couple of months of the season. Nola could solidify the most formidable starting pitching lineup in the big leagues with a stout attack next time out in line with what he put forth against Tampa.