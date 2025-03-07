Phillies All-Star expresses desire to remain with team for entire career

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Ranger Suarez wants to retire with the ball club if he could have things his way.

Phillies’ Ranger Suarez can’t see himself on another team

According to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, Suarez had this to say about his affinity for the Phillies franchise (h/t Phillies Nation’s Nathan Ackerman):

“This is my childhood club, my childhood organization,” Suárez said Tuesday through an interpreter after his spring debut. “I’ve played here since I was young, really young. All I think about is staying here. I want to pitch here for the rest of my career.

“It’s about going through the season, and going after that after the season is over,” Suárez continued, notably per Zolecki. “We’re going to see what happens.”

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Suarez could be fixture in Phillies rotation for long-term

Despite Suarez being slated to come off of the one-year, $8.8 million deal he agreed to with Philadelphia to avoid arbitration, he could be a pivotal piece for the franchise to keep around long-term. The 29-year-old was an early candidate for the National League Cy Young Award through the first couple months of last season.

The Phillies may look to let Suarez walk in free agency next fall or winter to limit the gargantuan amount they’d have to spend on him on a future deal. However, he’d be well worth a long-term deal, especially if the seven-year veteran returns to his first-half form from 2024.

All in all, Philadelphia’s front office should be thrilled that one of their best pitchers is invested in the franchise. That could prove to be vital when negotiating his potential next deal.