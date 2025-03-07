Phillies ace looks to turn tide after down performance vs. Yankees

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was not at his best against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Phillies: Zack Wheeler let Yankees go off in 12-3 loss

Wheeler finished his second start of Spring Training allowing eight hits in the Phillies’ 12-3 loss to the Yankees. The 2024 National League Cy Young Award runner-up also had New York score five earned runs on his watch.

Despite holding the Yankees scoreless in the first inning, he allowed them to score three runs in the second. New York then followed that up with one more run in the third before his number was called midway through the inning.

Phillies: Wheeler will have more chances to return to form

This was an uncharacteristic showing for the two-time All-Star. Wheeler typically boasts elite efficiency and precision in the strike zone when on the mound.

No matter, the Yankees had his number on Tuesday. The 34-year-old will now prepare for his next start, most likely against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, given his pattern of play in the Grapefruit League for the Phillies this year.

Wheeler’s strong Spring Training debut — four strikeouts in two scoreless innings in the Phillies’ 7-7 tie against the Yankees on Feb. 27 — coupled with his elite 224 strikeouts (No. 3) and 2.57 ERA (No. 3), both of which were top-three in the MLB last season, is what Philadelphia expects from him. He’ll look to put this latest blunder behind him while reclaiming that form next time out.