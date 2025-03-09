Phillies manager says top prospect will be starter upon 2025 call-up

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies won’t waste time inserting Andrew Painter into their rotation once he’s called up.

Phillies have high hopes for Andrew Painter next season

As a recent guest on 94.1 WIP’s Morning Show on Thursday, Phillies manager Rob Thompson declared this about Painter’s upcoming role in 2025 (h/t Philadelphia Baseball Review’s Patrick Gordon):

“Most definitely would be one of our starters,” Thomson said.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Painter will start for Phillies despite elite rotation

The fact that Thomson, without hesitation, declared that their top overall prospect would inherit a starting role out of the gates despite their top-shelf rotation speaks volumes. The Phillies have three 2024 All-Stars in Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez leading their charge.

Their ace, Wheeler, was the 2024 National League Cy Young Award runner-up. Sanchez is an early favorite for the award next season. Suarez was a major contender through the early portion of last season. Former 2018 All-Star Aaron Nola gives them just about as good a No. 4 option as there is in the MLB while Jesus Luzardo provides Philadelphia with a strong backend arm.

Painter is lauded for his remarkable efficiency and striking stuff on the mound. The 21-year-old’s career 1.48 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and a heater that topped out at 101 mph and 98.3 mph most recently last fall, give the Phillies much confidence that he can mature into a future surefire ace.

How quickly Painter can do so will figure itself out with time. However, the Florida native appears primed to make a splash once he hits the Majors. Strong play as their No. 6 option will give the Phillies the deepest and most potent lineup next time out, and should live up to his projections.